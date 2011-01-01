SomaliPress.com

Latest News

  • Nigeria Swears in 14 Ministers

    Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has sworn in 14 members of his Cabinet, asking them to get straight to work. Twelve of the appointees who took...

  • Clinton: Gadhafi's Threats Will Not Stop NATO in Libya

    U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says NATO will not let Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi's threats deter its mission in the country.Clinton made...

  • US: Sudan Peace Process 'Fundamentally on Track'

    U.S. Sudan envoy Princeton Lyman said Friday the process of dividing that country into two independent states is "still fundamentally on track"...

  • People of Southern Sudan Face Bleak Future with Optimism

    Southern Sudan becomes the world's newest country on July 9. After more than 20 years of civil war, followed by a half decade of uncertain peace, the...

  • UNICEF Alarmed by Malnutrition in Horn of Africa

    The U.N. Children's Fund says drought-stricken areas of the Horn of Africa are afflicted by record high levels of malnutrition among children.  The...

  • Riot in Dadaab Refugee Camp in Kenya Kills Two

    Two Somali refugees are dead and about a dozen injured after rioting yesterday at the Dadaab refugee complex In Kenya. The U.N. human rights agency (...

  • Senegalese President Facing Unrest Over Power Cuts, Electoral Changes

    Security forces in Senegal have put army tanks on the streets of the capital as President Abdoulaye Wade faces the most serious unrest of his ten-...

  • Somalia's Birthday Gift: A Night Without Violence

    Somalia marked 51 years of independence late Thursday with a midnight flag-raising ceremony at the presidential palace in Mogadishu. The government...

  • Satellite Images Confirm Northern Sudanese Attacks

    Satellite images released this week of Sudan’s Nuba Mountain region show evidence of attacks by northern Sudanese forces. Tens of thousands of people...

  • Nigerian Workers Threaten to Strike

    Workers in some of Nigeria's biggest unions are threatening to walk off the job unless the government implements a year-old agreement to raise their...

    • Country Overview

  • Early History of Cameroon

    The earliest inhabitants of Cameroon were probably the Bakas (Pygmies). They still inhabit the forests of the south and east provinces. Bantu...

  • The economy of Zimbabwe

    The economy of Zimbabwe is in crisis, with rampant inflation, de-industrialisation and shortages of food and fuel. Agricultural production is...

  • Zimbabwe - Big House of Stone

    The land locked country Zimbabwe is home to the Victoria Falls, one of the natural wonders of the world, the stone enclosures of Great Zimbabwe -...

  • Government & Politics of Morocco

    Government Morocco is an autocratic monarchy ruled by King Mohammed VI since his accession to power in 1999, when he was 36. His father, King Hassan...

  • Recent History of Libya

    Qaddafi's control of Libya remained absolute, despite occasional outbreaks of civil disobedience and several rumoured military coup attempts....

  • Food & Culture of Zimbabwe

    Traditional arts in Zimbabwe include pottery, basketry, textiles, jewellery, and carving. Among the distinctive qualities are symmetrically patterned...

  • Art and Culture of Egypt

    Egyptian culture has five thousand years of recorded history. Ancient Egypt was among the earliest civilizations and for millennia, Egypt maintained...

  • Media - Radio, Television and The press of Morroco

    Media The media environment in Morocco is undergoing some major changes. Press freedom has long been an issue, but the industry is moving towards a...

  • Foreign Relations of Morocco

    Morocco is a moderate Arab state which maintains close relations with Europe and the United States. The major issue in Morocco's foreign relations is...

  • International Relations of Zimbabwe

    Since independence, Zimbabwe has enunciated and follows a policy of "active nonalignment." In practice, this has meant that Zimbabwe...

    • African Guide

  • Egypt Tourism and Tourist Information

    Marvel at the majesty and beauty of the Pyramids The Pyramids, the Sphinx, the Souks, the Egyptian Museum… as you explore Cairo and its outskirts,...

  • Red Sea Coast Tourism - Sinai Peninsula Travel Guide

    The Red Sea is a body of water like no other, in that it is a semi-enclosed sea communicating only with the Mediterranean through the man-made Suez...

  • Visit Luxor

    What most people come to see are pyramids; museums; the Khan el-Khalili bazaar; a Nile cruise to Luxor for the Valley of the Kings, Valley of the...

  • Cairo Tourism and Tourist Information

    Visitors have been marveling at Egypt’s incredible antiquities for thousands of years. Synonymous with pharaohs, pyramids and other treasures from...

  • Aswan Tourism and Tourist Information

    Aswan is beauty, simplicity and nature. The wonders of this stunning city; manmade and natural, will dazzle you. Rather than taking a bus with loads...

  • Red Sea Diving and Snorkeling - Sinai Diving in Sharm El Sheikh, Dahab, Aqaba

    The Red Sea is considered to be one of the top diving locations in the world, the Red Sea is every diver’s dream come true. With an enormous variety...

  • Sharm El Sheikh Holiday Vacation

    What once used to be a desert with only few Bedouins inhabiting it, turned into a great diving, entertainment and shopping center! This electronic...

  • Museums in Egypt

    Egypt has many museums scattered throughout the country. There is no better way to learn the ancient Egyptian language than on Museum Tours'...

  • Sinai Clubbing and Nightlife

    When the sun is down and its warm rays cease caressing your skin, when your soul keeps on singing: “Get a party started!” it’s time to hit the town...

  • List Of All Red Sea Liveaboard Diving Sailboat Vessel Safari

    Go diving in Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh, Nuweiba, Marsa Alam and El Gouna. Red Sea liveaboard holidays offer guests greater diving flexibility...